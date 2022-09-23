Lake Metroparks in need of meat for bobcat kittens

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Metroparks is asking anyone with extra game meat or fish to donate it to the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center at Penitentiary Glen Reservation to help two bobcat kittens.

The kittens will be with them until at least May and they are very hungry.

If you plan on donating, please call the center ahead of time at 440-256-1404 extension 2131.

Lake Metroparks rescued two Bobcat kittens last week, according to a news release from the organization.

The male and female kittens were removed from Scioto and Jackson counties and will live in the enclosure where they will continue their rehabilitation.

RELATED: Bobcat Kitten Cam! Two orphaned felines rescued and reside at Lake Metroparks

