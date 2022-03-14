Lakeland Community College features art exhibit to celebrate Women's History Month

KIRTLAND, Ohio — The Gallery at Lakeland, part of Lakeland Community College, is celebrating Women's History Month with a special art exhibit on display through April.

Now on display, the "from WOMAN XIV" exhibit features art works created by women, of women and about women.

Curated by Mary Urbas, fine arts gallery coordinator/exhibition curator, this year's exhibit highlights featured artist Kathy Skerritt, who died last August after being diagnosed with breast cancer eight years prior.

In addition to Skerritt's works, 36 women artists from Northeast Ohio and other areas of the state, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina and Oregon will have their art on display.

Art mediums in the exhibit range from paintings, textiles, weaving, sculptures, printmaking, enamels, digital photography and many others.

"from WOMAN XIV" is on display through April 1. Admission is free and the gallery is open to the public. To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.