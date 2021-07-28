Lakeland Community College musical ensemble programs seeking musicians, vocalists

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Lakeland Community College in Lake County is seeking musicians and vocalists for its five musical ensemble programs for the upcoming semester.

With the musical programs returning to in-person rehearsals and programs, Lakeland Community College is inviting musicians with the equivalent of at least two years of high school level music making to schedule auditions.

While Lakeland students are encouraged to audition and can earn one college credit per semester of participation, the ensembles are open to any qualified community member.

The ensembles include:

The Lakeland Civic Band - This large concert band, under the direction of Daniel Crain, plays music from all aspects of the band tradition. Current needs are for trombone, saxophone and tuba players, but all players of wind and percussion instrument are encouraged to audition. This ensemble meets Thursday nights.

The Lakeland Civic Chorus - This large mixed chorus, directed by interim director Charles Eversole, performs accompanied and a cappella repertoire and musicians singing soprano, alto, tenor and bass are welcome and encouraged to audition. The ensemble meets Tuesday nights.

The Lakeland Civic Flute Choir - The newest addition to Lakeland’s ensembles, directed by Judith Elias, explores the ensemble repertoire for the flute family of instruments, and all flutists are encouraged to audition. The ensemble meets Thursday mornings.

The Lakeland Civic Jazz Orchestra - This big band jazz ensemble, under the direction of interim director Edward Michaels, performs music from throughout the history of jazz and interested performers on saxophone, trombone, trumpet, plus jazz rhythm section players are encouraged to audition. The ensemble meets Wednesday nights.

The Lakeland Civic Orchestra - This full symphony orchestra, directed by Dr. Matthew Saunders, presents both classical and modern works. Specific needs at this time are for violin, viola, cello and bass, with additional openings for bassoon, trombone and percussion, but all performers on orchestral instruments are encouraged to audition. The ensemble meets Monday nights.

Those interested in auditioning can schedule one by clicking here.

