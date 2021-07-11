Lifeguard shortage impacts Fairport Harbor Lake Park on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — Swimming is one of the best activities around during the summer months in Northeast Ohio, but at one place, extra caution will be needed a couple days of the week.

Lake Metroparks announced on Sunday that the beach at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park will be without lifeguards on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the rest of the summer season due to a lack of life guards. Swimming is still allowed on those days, but it will be at your own risk.

In addition to the lack of lifeguards on those days, there will be no parking fee at the park either. Concessions and rentals will still be available from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Lake Metroparks website here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.