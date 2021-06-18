Local non-profit seeking donations to help homeless community

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Lake County non-profit with a mission of helping those in the homeless community is seeking donations after seeing a drop during the pandemic.

Project Hope for the Homeless provides emergency and transitional shelter to the homeless—as well as items of need, care and guidance.

The organization has had great success with assisting the homeless community and getting people back on their feet, helping 86% of those who come to them break the cycle of homelessness within 30 days.

"When we're able to provide all their basic needs, including a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, maybe a packed lunch and a light breakfast, then they're able to really get at the roots of what is causing their homelessness," said Josh Hutchison of Project Hope for the Homeless.

The organization is seeking donations of non-perishable food items, bottled water and drink mixes and personal hygiene items like toothbrushes and toothpaste.

