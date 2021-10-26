Man barricades himself inside Leroy Township home with weapons; SWAT responding

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has barricaded himself with weapons inside a Leroy Township home Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said there was an altercation between a man and a woman at around 3 a.m., in which a woman was hurt.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The man, who is alone, then barricaded himself inside the home with weapons.

Negotiators are speaking with him to come out peacefully.

The sheriff's office has closed Leroy Center Road between Paine and Kniffen roads.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route.

News 5 will continue updating this story as more information develops.

