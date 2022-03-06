Meet Gus, Lake Metroparks Farmpark's adorable new calf

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Lake Metroparks Farmpark has a new addition and he is quite the cutie!

Gus, the newest calf born at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, was born to mom Dot. Dot and Gus are Jersey cows, a British breed of small dairy cattle.

The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is a center devoted to agriculture and farming, teaching guests about agricultural roots and providing insight into where food and clothing come from.

Visitors can see Gus Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to seeing the newborn calf, guests can ride on a horse or tractor-drawn wagons, experience milking hands-on with dairy cows, watch equine demonstrations, and meet other farm animals while learning about farm equipment, techniques, and history.

Ticket prices vary for Lake Metroparks Farmpark. Tickets are $8 for guests between the ages of 12 and 59, $7 for guests 60 and older, $6 for guests ages 2 through 11, and free for children younger than 2-years-old. Active U.S. military and family are free with military ID.

For more information about Lake Metroparks Farmpark click here.

