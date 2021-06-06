Mentor community comes together to support 5th grader with rare COVID-19 complication

MENTOR, Ohio — The Mentor community came together for a special event to support an 11-year-old boy who has been fighting a rare COVID-19 complication.

Owen Caswell, a fifth grader at Hopkins Elementary School, was diagnosed with MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), a rare complication that is sometimes seen in children after having COVID-19.

After spending more than two weeks in the hospital with life-threatening symptoms, Owen is home. Although he has improved, he's still dealing with complications from the disease.

To support Owen in his battle, the Mentor community held an event—All in for Owen—on Sunday afternoon.

The event, held at Memorial Middle School, featured auctions, food trucks, vendors and more.

Organizers are donating 100% of the proceeds to Owen's family to help with his medical bills.

"We as Mentor school teachers support our own students and we're so happy we were able to do this and we hope it's as big of a success as we wanted it to be," said Bernadette Elam, a first-grade teacher at Hopkins Elementary.

