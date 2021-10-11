Mentor Fire Department hiring firefighters

MENTOR, Ohio — Are you looking for a new job and want to help save lives? The Mentor Fire Department is hiring firefighters and will hold a written test next month.

“We’re looking for the best. We’re looking for someone who is bright but most of all has a passion for taking care of people,” said Mentor Fire Chief Bob Searles.

The salary range for the positions are from $61,651.72 to $86,481.98. The positions also come with healthcare and retirement benefits.

Since Mentor has one of the larger departments around, it typically has access to more and newer equipment than other local departments.

“Mentor is more than a great place to work. This community is incredible. They support us well,” Searles said.

The fire department said Bloomberg rates firefighters as the "happiest workers in America."

"The satisfaction gained from helping those in need is what attracts most firefighters to the job in the first place," the department said.

“When I go into a house and someone is having their worst day, there is nothing more rewarding than being there to take the emergency out of the situation, calm them down, and do what I can to help them,” said Mentor Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Butsko.

Mentor Lieutenant/Paramedic Chad Lee said the department is a one big family.

“We spend a lot of time together. It’s a family atmosphere here,” he said. “We take care of each other.

Despite the rewarding and happy career, applications for firefighters are down across the entire country .

“Five years ago, it was typical to receive 150 applications for a new position in a Lake County department. Recently, one neighboring community only had eight applications,” said Mentor Lieutenant/Paramedic Brian Bittner.

To be considered for the firefighter positions:

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, or in the process of becoming a citizen, at least 20-years old at time of application and 21-years old at time of appointment.

No person is eligible to receive an original appointment on or after the person’s 36th birthday per City Ordinance MCO 159.

Must have a valid Driver’s License, must be a High School Graduate (or GED equivalent), and must be a Certified Paramedic or currently enrolled in paramedic school; must be a Certified Paramedic at time of appointment.

The written exam is scheduled for Nov. 18.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.