Mentor Fire Department issues temporary ban on recreational fires after multiple brush, leaf fires

MENTOR, Ohio — The Mentor Fire Department announced on Thursday afternoon that recreational fires are temporarily banned due to high winds and dry conditions that have already sparked several brush and leaf fires, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“We have battled multiple brush/leaf fires yesterday and today. Other fire departments in Lake County have been busy doing the same,” the post said.

Burning leaves and brush is illegal in the City of Mentor.

In Perry, the fire department responded to a call around 8 a.m. of leaves burning on the side of the road. The hydrant sat across Main Street, forcing the road to close for a bit. Main Street has since reopened.

Madison Fire District also reported a brush fire on Haines Road Thursday afternoon, reminding residents that they are not allowed to burn leaves.

At about 5 p.m., another brush fire in Macedonia closed Shepard Road between SR-82 and Deepwood Drive.

