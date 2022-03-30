Mentor High School sophomore wins Laketran art contest, design displayed on bus

MENTOR, Ohio — A Mentor High School student will have his artwork displayed on one of Laketran’s propane powered Dial-a-Ride buses for 6 months after he was named the winner of the 2022 Design a Bus Wrap art contest.

Leland Kranz, a sophomore at Mentor High School, won first place in the design entry-themed, “Cleaner Lake for a Cleaner Lake County.”

“I think it’s great that students have the opportunity to participate in projects like this. Thanks to Laketran and my art teacher, Mrs. Toot, for encouraging our class to submit our artwork,” said Kranz. “When creating my design I thought of the ‘Building a Greener Lake County’ theme that they gave us and I just created something that I felt was right and made sense. I’m excited to see my design on the road.”

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland. Laketran bus contest winner.

Over 50 students from local high schools participated in the second annual contest.

“After the success of last year, we’ve decided to hold the contest annually. We hope to continue to grow the contest every year,” sad Ben Capelle, Laketran’s CEO. “We were very impressed with the creativity of the entries. It’s a great opportunity for students to showcase their talents while tying in the importance of public transit and its impact on the environment.”

The contest was open to middle school and high school students in Lake County. The judging panel consisted of transit employees, graphic art professionals and community leaders.

“One of last year’s finalists, Jason Sansavera, recently graduated from Columbus College of Art and Design and we brought him on as a project intern to assist with this year’s contest. Last year’s 1st place winner, Olivia Indre, is currently a student at Columbus College of Art and Design, and she served as a judge this year. We were excited to keep both of them involved in the project,” said Julia Schick, Laketran’s Director of Communications.

