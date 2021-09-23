Mentor on Tap & Uncorked event canceled due to staffing challenges

MENTOR, Ohio — The popular Mentor on Tap & Uncorked event planned for next month has been called off this year due to staffing and logistical challenges, according to the City of Mentor.

Each year, Mentor on Tap & Uncorked draws in an average of 600 guests who come to taste creations from local brewers and vintners while enjoying live music and entertainment and dining at several food trucks on site.

But this year, the event had to be canceled with organizers citing the difficulties in staffing at local breweries and food vendors.

“This is a fun and popular event but unfortunately, the effects of the pandemic are still with us,” said Ante Logarusic, Community Relations Administrator, in a press release. “It has been difficult obtaining and maintaining commitments from brewers, food vendors, and other suppliers due to staffing shortages.”

Mentor on Tap & Uncorked was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns and was already rescheduled twice this year before being canceled Wednesday.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 2.

Tickets will be fully refunded, the City of Mentor said, and organizers hope to resume the event in full in 2022.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.