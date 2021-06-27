Mentor-on-the-Lake first responders rescue orphaned ducklings from sewer grate

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — Seven small ducklings were rescued by the Mentor-on-the-Lake first responders after getting trapped in a sewer grate, according to the department.

Police received a call Saturday informing them that a mother mallard had been struck by a vehicle near the Mentor Public Library and her ducklings were trapped in a nearby sewer grate.

Officers and members of the Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department responded to the area and were able to get all seven ducklings safely out of the sewer with the help of residents who provided a net and pet carrier.

Sadly, the mother duck was dead when officers arrived, police said.

All of the ducklings were taken to the Penitentiary Glen by Lake Metropark Rangers where they will be cared for and fostered.

