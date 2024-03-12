Watch Now
Mentor-on-the-Lake Police help deliver baby while responding to call

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police
Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 13:25:36-04

On March 6, Mentor-on-the-Lake Police received a call from a soon-to-be father that his girlfriend was in active labor.

The father, Jermaine, told police the baby's head was visible.

Police said Sgt. Daubenmire and Officer Brodzinski arrived at the couple's home, and within one minute, baby Xaria was born.

Daubenmire helped Angel, the mother, with her delivery and provided emergency aid.

This was the first baby Daubenmire helped deliver.

Angel and Xaria are home resting now.

This isn't the first time an officer has helped deliver a baby. Last year, a Medina Township officer helped deliver a baby girl.

