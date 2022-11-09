Watch Now
Mentor Police to use unmarked cars, regularly dressed officers to fight retail theft this holiday season

Posted at 11:13 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 12:10:40-05

MENTOR, Ohio — For the eighth year, Mentor Police are planning on using unmarked cars and plain-clothed officers to fight retail theft this holiday season.

According to Mentor Police Department’s Retail Theft Deterrence Program, they are able to make quick arrests when these thefts occur.

“We continue to support this program because of the positive effect it has on deterring criminal activity in our retail locations and making the community a safer place to shop,” said Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch.

According to the department, cities around the country have modeled their programs off of Mentors.

The initiative was developed in 2014 by a Mentor officer who recognized the correlation between theft rings and drug abuse, according to a press release from the city.

Officials said thieves will typically steal high-value items that they can flip quickly to feed their habit.

Mentor is the sixth largest retail destination in Ohio with over 300 retailers and 175 eateries.

