Natural phenomenon known as hoarfrost captured at Mentor Marsh

MENTOR, Ohio — A weather phenomenon known as hoarfrost blanketed the vegetation at Mentor Marsh in Lake County earlier this week.

Multiple photographers spent the early morning hours Monday capturing the fairytale-like scenes at the marsh.

Photo credit: Mia Yeager. Hoarfrost at Mentor Marsh.

Hoarfrost refers to the deposits of ice crystals on objects exposed to the free air, which stick on vegetation like branches, leaves and grass blades.

The natural phenomenon occurs on cold, still nights with zero wind.

Britannica says “it is formed by direct condensation of water vapor to ice at temperatures below freezing and occurs when air is brought to its frost point by cooling."

The photos were originally posted and shared on Mentor Marsh's Facebook page. Click the embedded post below to see more photos:

