Navigate your way through the newly opened corn maze at Lake Metroparks

KIRTLAND, Ohio — There are many things that are synonymous with fall. Everything from pumpkin spice food and drinks to apple picking and corn mazes.

The corn maze at Lake Metroparks is usually themed but organizers decided to create an educational maze this year.

“The only way you can make it through this year's corn maze is if you learn something. There's questions in there. So if there's if you choose the answer correctly, you go the right way. If you choose it wrong, you'll know because you'll hit a dead-end,” said Andy McGovern, events manager at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

McGovern said while designing the corn maze, he even got lost a few times.

“I still get lost and I designed it,” he said.

The LakeMetroparks strongly encourages patrons to wear a mask when they come.

The three-acre corn maze is open through Oct. 17., weather permitting.

More info here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.