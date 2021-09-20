New Cleveland Clinic hospital set to open in Mentor in 2023

MENTOR, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic broke ground Monday morning on the site that will house a new hospital in its system, located in Mentor and serving patients in Lake and Geauga counties.

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital is expected to serve patients with less critical needs who have shorter stays with follow up care at home. The new hospital will be managed by Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital and access and staffing between the two facilities will be fluid.

The hospital will have a helipad built so patients who need to be transported to more critical care can be immediately taken to another nearby facility.

Cleveland Clinic said the new hospital, which the hospital system has invested around $80 million in, will provide inpatient, outpatient and emergency care with a focus on digestive diseases and general surgery, urology, heart and vascular medicine, orthopedics and pulmonary care.

Cleveland Clinic A rendering of the inside of the future Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital.

The hospital will have on-site laboratory and imaging services and have 34 inpatient/observation rooms, 19 emergency department beds, up to 25 outpatient rooms, four operating rooms and 12 anesthesia care beds.

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital is expected to open in early 2023.

