Non-toxic vegetable oil accidentally released into Grand River in Painesville Township, fire officials say

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A white substance was seen floating on the top of the Grand River in Painesville on Saturday, which has been determined to be a non-toxic vegetable oil product, according to a news release from Fairport Harbor Fire Department.

The Painesville and Fairport Harbor Fire Departments responded to a call about a white substance on the surface of the water on Friday around 6:30 p.m., the release said.

Fire officials said the non-toxic vegetable oil product was accidentally released by Erie International, a business located on Hardy Road in Painesville Township.

The Lake County Hazardous Intervention Team responded to the scene and supplied a containment boom, which floats on the top of the water to keep released liquids in a confined area. Once the oil product reaches the boom, it will be vacuumed off.

The Ohio EPA surveyed the site on Sunday with both fire departments to further investigate in the daylight.

As the investigation is ongoing, it is believed there is no impact on fish or wildlife at this time, the press release said.

The Grand River is open for recreational use, however, kayaks and canoes are asked to avoid the area where the containment boom is laid at the North St. Clair Street bridge.

