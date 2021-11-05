Painesville police investigating after male found shot to death inside car on Grant Street

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Painesville Police Department is investigating after a male was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Grant Street Thursday, the department said Friday.

The department said officers responded to a report of several shots fired in the area of 55 Grant Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male unresponsive in the driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

The identity of the male will be released pending notification of family.

The department is investigating this as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.

