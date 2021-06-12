Painesville police officers rescue missing 4-year-old boy after he's found floating in pond

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A 4-year-old child who went missing in Painesville Saturday morning was found in a fishing pond by police officers who rescued him and saved his life.

The rescue was captured on police dash camera. You can watch it in the player below. WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Painesville police officers rescue missing 4YO boy from pond

The child was reported missing around 7:40 a.m. from a home near the Painesville Recreation Park's fishing pond.

Police were searching the area when a call came in around 8:12 a.m. about a possible body floating in the pond.

"When officers arrived on the scene, the child was not initially visible due to debris on top of the pond. Officer Daniel Thompson and Sergeant Matthew Tycast observed air bubbles and a silhouette of a small person roughly twenty feet off the bank of the pond. A third officer on scene, Officer Chad Balausky, retrieved a throw rope for safety as the other officers entered the water to attempt rescue," police said.

After the child was pulled from the water, Thompson and Tycast administered first aid and performed CPR until members from the Painesville Fire Department arrived on scene.

"The officers continued lifesaving efforts until Sergeant Tycast observed the child was breathing and moved him to the recovery position to expel excess water from his system," police said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said they believe the child left his home through a sliding rear door and went to the park through a closed rear exit, which is known in the area as "Snake Hill."

"The Painesville Police Department is proud of the responding officers for their courageous actions and lifesaving efforts. We sincerely hope the child has a full and speedy recovery," police said.

The matter remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.