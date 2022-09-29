Person killed after being struck by train on tracks in Painesville on Wednesday night

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A train struck a person in Painesville and died on the tracks near Elm and Railroad Streets on Wednesday night, according to CSX.

At 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday night, a train hit a person. Painesville Police responded and reported the person was fatally injured.

CSX released this statement:

CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate. There were no reported injuries to the crew. Cindy Schild, Director of Media Relations and Public Affairs at CSX

News 5 is working to learn more on the story.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.