Police report: Carjacker in Willowick may have followed victims home

WILLOWICK, Ohio — A husband and wife who said they may have been followed home were carjacked at gunpoint last week.

It happened on June 11 at around 1:50 p.m. in the 29000 block of Cresthaven Drive.

According to a Willowick police report, the couple had just arrived home after visiting an assisted living facility in Mentor.

When the two got out of the their vehicle, an unknown person approached them, brandished a handgun and demanded their car keys, the report stated. The wife pleaded with the carjacker to give her their house key since it was on the same ring.

A neighbor who was on his way home saw the incident and pulled into the couple's driveway behind their car. The report stated the neighbor saw a tan-colored car, possibly a Nissan Altima, in front of the couple's house and thought the situation seemed "unusual." The neighbor blocked the couple's car in and got out with a knife in hand. The carjacker then jumped into the couple's car and drove off through their front yard.

When police spoke with the couple, they told officers they believed they were possibly followed home by the carjacker.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the couple's vehicle, which is described as a black Honda Accord with a Florida State University sticker, Rochester Institute of Technology sticker and an "I love my Granddogs" sticker, the report stated.

A specific description of the carjacker wasn't provided.

