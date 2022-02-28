Richmond Heights, Wickliffe and Euclid host free commmunity rollerskating event

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — The Wickliffe, Richmond Heights and Euclid police departments took community policing to the roller skating rink on Sunday.

All three departments sponsored the free skating community event at United Skates of America, located at 30325 Palisades Parkway.

"It's just nice because normally you know when police interactions with you sometimes or families could be under difficult circumstances, you know, responding to a scene of a crime, they're a victim. They could be somebody that's getting arrested. It's not always the best environment for us to interact with them. Here it's straight-up fun," said Chief Tom Wetzel, of the Richmond Police Department.

Police say smiles and interaction with families from their communities are priceless.

"I'm grateful that the police officers is paying for everything this," said Alex Brown, a kid from the community who came to skate.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.