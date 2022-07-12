PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Lake County Treasurer’s Office is helping homeowners behind on their property taxes stay in their homes.

Lake County Treasurer Mike Zuren said so far, they’ve help about 50 homeowners who are delinquent on their property taxes with grants through the state’s Save The Dream Program.

“It’s a program to help individuals who have had COVID hardships,” explained Zuren. The program covers medical issues, job loss, death of a spouse which are related to COVID.

“Some of the stories are really sad,” explained Zuren.

In Lake County, Zuren said there are about 3,500 property owners behind on property taxes.

“Our goal at the Lake County Treasurer’s Office is to help anybody who wants to keep their house,” said Zuren.

In addition to the Save the Dream Program, there are repayment plans offered.

More information can be found on the Lake County Treasurer's website here.

