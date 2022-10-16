Shots fired into vehicle after a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills on Saturday afternoon, police say

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Shots were fired into a vehicle in Willoughby Hills after a domestic disturbance call on Saturday afternoon, according to the Willoughby Hills Police Department.

The news release states that officers responded to a 911 domestic disturbance call around 8:30 a.m. at Pine Ridge Apartments reporting shots fired in the parking lot and vehicles fleeing the area.

Early reports reveal a domestic violence incident involving a 24-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. During an argument in the parking lot, the woman attempted to drive away with her daughter.

The man fired one round into the passenger seat of the woman's vehicle, and neither the woman nor the child was hit, the release stated. The man then followed the woman as she fled from the scene.

After police received descriptions of the man they conducted a “high-risk stop” on SOM Center Road near Interstate 90, the release said. The man was arrested and one firearm was taken into custody.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no additional threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Willoughby Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111.

