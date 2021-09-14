Slyman's temporarily closing its Mentor location due to labor shortage

MENTOR, Ohio — The Slyman’s Tavern location in Mentor is temporarily closing due to staffing shortages, the restaurant announced on Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Slyman’s decided to close the Mentor location, located at 7601 Mentor Avenue, due to the “nationwide labor shortage that has forced us to close our doors.”

All employees at the Mentor location were offered positions within the Sly Restaurant Group.

“We truly appreciate our loyal customers and our wonderful team for their constant dedication and support. We look forward to serving you at our other Slyman’s Tavern locations in Independence and Orange," the restaurant said.

