State Route 2 near E. 305th Street closed due to down wires

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — The Wickliffe Police Department is asking that those in the area avoid State Route 2 near E. 305th Street.

There was an accident in the area that caused live electrical wires to fall to the ground across the roadway, according to the police. State Route 2 will be closed in both directions until the area can be cleaned up.

