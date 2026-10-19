Suspect arrested for Lake Metroparks assault, theft

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault and e-bike theft that happened on the Greenway Trail in the Lake Metroparks last week.

According to Lake Metroparks Ranger Chief James Sivak, the suspect, Keyshaun Jermaine Dolin Harris, is charged with two felony counts of robbery and one count of felonious assault. He's also charged with three misdemeanor counts of theft.

Harris was arraigned in Painesville Municipal Court Monday afternoon.

The charges stem from two incidents that happened a week ago on the Greenway Trail near West Walnut Street.

Just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 12, rangers received a call about an assault. When rangers arrived, they found victims of two separate crimes.

The first involved two teenage boys riding e-bikes. Authorities said the teens saw a man walking toward them on the trail but didn't think anything of it until they told police he knocked one of the boys off his bike.

The suspect then rode the stolen e-bike a short distance before encountering four young women walking on the path.

Rangers said the suspect punched one of the young women in the face and tried to take her phone. Authorities said the suspect then got back on the e-bike and fled.

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Lake Metroparks crimes

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