Timberlake police cruiser totaled after suspected drunk driver slams into it during traffic stop

TIMBERLAKE, Ohio — A mangled Timberlake police cruiser is all that remains after a suspected drunk driver slammed into it during an early Sunday morning traffic stop.

Timberlake Police Officer Trevor Harris Jr. had stopped Victoria Roberts for an equipment violation as she headed home from a friend's house.

"I don't usually go out that late at night. I just happened to be because I was at a haunted house," Roberts said.

According to the Timberlake Police Chief Nick Dolbin, Harris could not read the license plate, so he exited his vehicle and approached the passenger side of Roberts' vehicle.

That's when he heard a loud screech as a vehicle hit his patrol car. Dolbin said that decision may have saved the young officer's life. He was not hurt.

Roberts was also not hurt, and her car was not damaged.

"I feel very fortunate," Roberts said.

Roberts recalled the fear of the moment.

"I was nervous too. I just didn't understand what was happening. It was just very loud and it was scary," Roberts said.

"Thankfully none of us were hurt," she added.

Police said they believe the 40-year-old driver who hit the patrol car was driving while under the influence. Dolbin explained it was just days ago that Harris was honored in Columbus by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his work getting drunk drivers off the road.

"Since he's been with us, he's arrested 25 drunk drivers. And so he really goes out there and hits the roads hard,” Dolbin said.

The department's Ford Explorer is totaled, and the chief is thankful that is the biggest loss.

"There was some divine intervention that evening, whether it was Saint Michael or God or whatever he believes in or you believe in. We definitely believe that someone was watching over him and it just called him to get out of that vehicle at that moment in time, which probably saved his life," said Dolbin.

The driver is expected in court Tuesday morning.