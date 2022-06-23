United Way of Lake County celebrates largest annual food donation

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United Way of Lake County donated $30,000 in food and paper products to over 30 food pantries in the county Thursday, bringing the donation total to $87,000 after it collected $57,000 in food donations for its annual spring “Feed Lake County," which were distributed in May.

According to the most recent data from Feeding America, 27,130 Lake County residents are estimated to be living with food insecurity. This is 11.8% of the population, which equates to 1 in 8.5 residents. These numbers are 9% higher than prior to COVID-19 in 2019.

Gary Abrahamsen. United Way of Lake County food distribution.

“We know that the working poor in particular and our seniors are struggling most because they don't benefit from any sort of federal programs or federal nutrition programs. So that's where we step in to help,” said Tami Lewis, director of marketing and communications for Lake County.

Items donated Thursday include apple juice, fruit cocktail raisin brand, toasted oats, corn flakes, instant oatmeal, pancake mix, syrup, boxed mashed potatoes, bottled water, and other items.

Gary Abrahamsen. United Way of Lake County food distribution.

