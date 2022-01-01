Walmart in Eastlake closes for deep cleaning amid surge of COVID-19 cases in area

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The Walmart in Eastlake is working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 amid a surge in positive cases across Northeast Ohio, closing temporarily to deep clean the store.

Located at 33752 Vine Street, the Walmart in Eastlake said it "wants to assist health officials working against the pandemic," and is temporarily closing the store to do so.

With the store closed, a third-party crew will sanitize the store.

Walmart said the temporary closure will also give employees time to restock the shelves for customers upon their return.

The store will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," a spokesperson for Walmart said.

When the store reopens, employees will continue with health assessments and unvaccinated employees will still be required to wear face masks or coverings.

"These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind," the spokesperson said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.