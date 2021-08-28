WATCH: Boaters, beachgoers gather in Fairport Harbor for Trump boat parade

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — Boaters and beachgoers are set to gather in Fairport Harbor for a Trump Boat Parade Saturday afternoon.

Boaters will circle around from Fairport Harbor to Mentor Lagoons and back and participants were encouraged to display their signs in support of former president Donald Trump.

Those wanting to participate in the parade who don't have a boat were encouraged to rally together on the shore from Headlands Beach, Fairport Beach, Sunset Bar and Grill and Painesville Township Park.

