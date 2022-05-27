Water quality testing begins at Mentor Headlands and Fairport Harbor beaches

MENTOR, Ohio — With beach season officially beginning during Memorial Day weekend, beach water testing will begin at two Lake County public beaches.

The Lake County General Health District (LCGHD) will begin reporting beach water quality at Mentor Headlands State Park and Lake Metroparks Fairport Harbor Beach.

Every morning a staff member will collect water samples and record data and observations. The data will be entered into a program called Virtual Beach that uses a software mathematical system developed by USEPA to predict the levels of E. Coli at the beach each day.

The LCGHD will collect water quality samples three times per week for E. Coli analysis to validate models specifically designed for each beach.

If the prediction indicates that the water quality is expected to exceed the standard, the beach operators will be notified and advised to post the advisory sign.

Beachgoers should look for posted water quality signs before going into the water. The district recommends that beachgoers avoid the water 24-48 hours after a heavy rain of more than half of an inch in 24 hours since chances for poor water quality could increase.

The Northeast Ohio Sewer District has begun testing water at Edgewater and Villa Angela Beach.

