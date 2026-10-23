Welcome to Victor Manor House in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio. — I recently got a rare look inside a historic estate in Lake County.

News 5 Cleveland Victor Manor House

“The feel of the house is majestic,” said Rachel Hanni, vice president of human resources and operations at Lake Erie College.

Tucked away by the George M. Humphrey Equestrian Center off Morley Road in Mentor, you’ll find Victor Manor House; a historic home that Lake Erie College purchased in 1958 and has since served as the private residence of the college president.

News 5 Cleveland Horses near Victor Manor House

The college recently opened the house to showcase the exceptional event space they have to offer and staged a stunning wedding setup on the grounds.

News 5 Cleveland Tent to showcase possible event setups

“We’ve been under new leadership at the college for about three years and in general we’re just trying to reintroduce ourselves to the community,” said Hanni. “We’re a hidden gem in Lake County as the only 4-year institution and in addition to being an excellent place for students to receive an education, we’re a community partner that has so much to offer Lake County and beyond in Northeast Ohio.”

News 5 Cleveland Sunken garden

From large, tented gatherings on the sprawling but cozy grounds, to wedding ceremonies in the sunken garden, or corporate retreats and celebrations inside the 26-room, 25,000 square foot estate—the college said they have a variety of spaces for different events.

News 5 Cleveland Front of Victor Manor House

They tell me throughout the history of the college, Victor Manor House has hosted a number of events but more recently they’re utilizing their resources creatively and wanting to share it with the community.

The president of Lake Erie College lives on the second floor which remains private. The family vacates for events.

News 5 Cleveland library

The college said the home was a dilapidated farmhouse until 1905 when Helen Rockwell Morley and her son, Charles, purchased it along with many surrounding acres. They built on a formal library in 1921 along with a room beneath it which was reportedly used as a speakeasy during prohibition and can also be rented. You enter the basement speakeasy through a front entryway closet.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.