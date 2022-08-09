West Nile Virus found in 3 mosquitos in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake County General Health District issued a warning after West Nile Virus was found in three mosquitos.

The department tested a pool of mosquitoes from a trap in the central part of the county.

According to the department, the threat of West Nile Virus will likely increase for the remainder of the summer.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Ohio.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20% of people who test positive develop a fever with symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

“West Nile Virus is native to Lake County and Ohio since 2001, and will continue to be a long-term public health threat.” Bert Mechenbier Environmental Health Supervisor for the LCGHD said.

Mechenbier suggested the following tips for homeowners to reduce the risk of getting the virus:

