Wickliffe Police Department raising money to purchase K-9 unit

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A K-9 unit can search an area 50 times faster than a human, and smell up to 500,000 times better, but between ongoing training and care, a police K-9 can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

The Wickliffe Police Department has been without a K-9 unit for nearly a decade since their last officer retired. The department has kicked off a fundraising effort to restart its program from scratch and is now asking the community for support.

Patrolman Nicholas Merrifield is leading the fundraising efforts and said a dog is a crucial member of the police force that can aid in a variety of ways.

“It’s basically an extra patrolman with four legs so policemen aren't able to smell things that a dog can, obviously, as well as track things that a dog can,” Merrifield said. “It gives us that extra element and gives us a tool that we could use on a daily basis in order to, like, do our jobs better.”

Wickliffe’s department consists of roughly 30 officers but hasn’t had a dog since K-9 Rex retired in 2012.

“There was a situation not that long ago where there were about four policemen running through backyards, getting all muddy and everything,” Merrifield said. “I knew that if we just had a K-9, this probably wouldn't have had to be this long of a chase is it had to be.”

Adding a K-9 to the mix would not only help the department but would also fulfill a personal goal for Merrifield he set when he was sworn in five years ago.

“I knew going into this, the only thing I wanted to be was a K-9 handler, so this was the number one goal when I got hired here in Wickliffe,” Merrifield said. “It was the number one thing when they asked, ‘where do they want to be in 5 years?’ And I said I wanted to be a canine handler. Here we are 5 years later and they're letting me do it.”

Merrifield just got the go-ahead from city council and the chief of police to begin looking for funding sources. Wickliffe estimates they will need about $70,000 to revitalize the program from scratch, and a large portion of that goes toward a specially designed cruiser for the dog.

“Right now, how we have to work is we call for another agency to come down if they have a canine available,” Merrifield said. “But there's been multiple times where there isn't one in the city or anywhere in a nearby city.”

Wickliffe Police Department is working with Sea of Blue Lake County, which is handling all donations because of their 501(c)(3) status. All donations will be tax-deductible.

You can read more about Wickliffe’s plans for their K-9 program on Facebook by clicking here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.