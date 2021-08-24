Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools mandates masks after seeing 25 COVID-19 cases in first week back

EASTLAKE, Ohio — After seeing 25 cases of COVID-19 in their first week back to school, Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools will be mandating masks for all students, staff and visitors beginning Tuesday.

The district announced the decision Monday, saying it had a conversation with the local health department and followed their guidance on the matter.

Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools began the school year in-person on Aug. 18 and while the district strongly recommended masks, they were not mandated.

During the first week of school, Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools reported 25 cases of COVID-19 cases in the district which have resulted in around 82 quarantines.

"These numbers have shown us that failing to implement a mask mandate, coupled with the rising number of ill students and staff, will not allow the district to sustain a safe and in-person learning environment," said Steve Thompson, superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools.

The new mask mandate will remain in effect until further notice, the district said.

You can watch Thompson's announcement below:

