Willoughby-Eastlake's new career tech program trains hundreds of students to fill in-demand skilled trade jobs

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A Lightcast study in late August found a shortage of 1.3 million skilled trades workers in the U.S., with approximately 2.1 million job openings annually. At Willoughby-Eastlake Schools, there is a program aimed at helping fill those jobs in Northeast Ohio.

This is the first year for the Western Lake County Compact. The Willoughby-Eastlake City School District was part of Excel Tech.

"We had so many students apply for these programs within our own district. We decided to branch off on our own so we can give as many opportunities to Willoughby-Eastlake and Wickliffe students as we can," said welding instructor Shane Molder.

This school year, there are about 400 students learning lessons that can translate to a job right after high school. They're training across 13 different programs, including welding, auto repair, auto body, cosmetology, business, robotics and nursing.

"Absolutely. We had more applicants than we have seats for these programs, which is great. These are very unique programs and offer a lot for kids to get out of high school job-ready," Molder said.

Senior Adrianna Rucker is one of those students.

"I learned with my hands essentially and being able to learn how to build stuff, weld, and just overall work towards something creatively. I feel like that's what definitely drew me in," Rucker said.

Rucker has her sights set on working on airplanes as a technician.

There is an aging workforce, and many experienced tradespeople are approaching retirement. Molder said this program is crucial for filling those jobs.

"There's jobs everywhere, especially in Northeast Ohio. Like I said, we are a powerhouse in manufacturing throughout the country, and there's jobs everywhere in this area," Molder said.

These students won't just leave with a diploma but with some certifications, making them job-ready for a region that's ready for them.