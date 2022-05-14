Willoughby's 'Touch the Truck' event connected residents with members of police, fire departments

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Members of the community and first responders in Willoughby came together for the first annual “Touch a Truck” event Saturday, which gave residents a close-up look at the members who serve their community.

There were K-9 demonstrations, D.A.R.E vehicles, police cars and games.

The Willoughby Police Department said the event was one way to say thank you to the community for their support.

"A lot of the time kids just see police, fire and service trucks on television, so this is a good way of... touch a truck, have a good time and bring the community together, not just for Willoughby, but for outside residents as well," said Detective Lt. John Begovic.

The department hopes to have the event again next year.

