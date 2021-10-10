Willow Praise Church holds trick or treat event to provide lunch for children

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Willow Praise Church in Willowick celebrated the spooky season with a charitable event, providing free lunch to kids during a trick or treat outing Saturday.

As part of the church's Free Kids Lunch Program, pizza from Revolution Pizza and beverages were distributed to children in front of the church.

In addition to the free lunch, kids were able to collect candy at multiple trick or treat stations. The children participating got to wear their Halloween costumes as they made their rounds to the candy stations.

The event ran in partnership with the Eastlake Women's Club.

