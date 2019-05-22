WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A woman was arrested after she led police on a high-speed pursuit through a Lake County construction zone early Wednesday morning.

Cassidy L. Bittner, 34, has been charged with failure to comply, OVI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, orihibition against driving on closed highway and open container in a motor vehicle, according to Willoughby police.

The whole thing started in Willoughby where the driver of an SUV was driving in a closed lane of a construction zone and passed a police officer who was protecting workers.

Willoughby police tell News 5 that the officer was able to get the woman to stop and while the officer was outside of her car she took off nearly hitting the officer.

After taking off from the traffic stop, she drove at speeds at or near 100 mph in and out of the closed lanes in the construction zone, according to police.

Officers knew the woman lived in Painesville and assumed that's where she was heading. Willoughby police called ahead to Mentor police and asked them to have spike strips ready. Mentor police were successful in flattening all four tires on the SUV but the woman kept driving on the flat tires.

She eventually made it all the way to her home in Painesville where she was arrested.

Bittner is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.