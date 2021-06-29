WonderCleveland, a new experiential museum, opens July 1 at Great Lakes Mall

MENTOR, Ohio — WonderCleveland, Northeast Ohio’s first experiential museum that bridges virtual playgrounds, technology and art into one space, will open to the public on July 1.

The Cleveland-themed pop-up turned permanent museum includes 16 full sensory interactive art exhibits in a 17,000-square-foot space.

WonderCleveland. Installations at WonderCleveland.

Organizers compare it to Candytopia in San Francisco and Color Factory in New York City. Visitors will be able to explore, touch, climb and solve challenges with various installations.

“WonderCleveland is the only experience in northeast Ohio in which the exhibits will actually interact with the guests through the use of interactive video components and projection mapping. Guests can expect to view creatures, people, and objects from a different time and dimension through the Museum’s augmented reality app, which challenges guests to solve the enigma which is invisible to plain sight. Whether it is a life-sized Lego Batman or an eight-foot tall Pez dispenser, guests will be surprised at every single turn, tunnel, spaceship, and dimension which they travel through,” organizers said in a press release.

Installations include:

A floating crescent moon for a picture over the Cleveland skyline and the northern light.

A motion-tracking reflection display that gives guests the ability to see themselves with wizard-like powers in a parallel dimension.

A massive laser projection scene transporting guests to a beach environment for a mini-vacation.

A mirrored neon infinity room for selfies.

An attention-grabbing perspective-altering selfie scene in which guests step inside an action figure box and become the newest life-size surprise gift.

“Experiential museums like WonderCleveland are very popular across the country and we are very excited to bring this unique experience to Cleveland,” said organizer and Cleveland native Jason Percival. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that is perfect for people of all ages and interests from families with children to teenagers to adults – multiple generations can all enjoy together.”

Tickets for adults range from $19 to $16, depending on time of day. Children 3 to 12 are $12. Military discounts are available for anyone with a valid military ID. Click HERE to buy tickets.

