1 dead in Elyria shooting at Bailey's Bar & Grill Wednesday night

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fatal shooting took place in Elyria on Wednesday night, according to the Elyria Police Department.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call of shots fired at Bailey’s Bar & Grill, located at 800 N. West River Road in Elyria.

When the officers arrived on scene at approximately 10:20 p.m., they found one victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Caree W. Cannon. He was transported to University Hospitals in Elyria where he was pronounced dead.

The matter is under investigation by the Elyria Police Department and anyone with any information should contact Detective Jim Wise at 440-326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org

