1 dead in rollover crash in Lorain County, troopers say

OBERLIN, Ohio — One person is dead following a rollover crash that occurred in Lorain County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 20 near state Route 58 when it crashed, rolling over during the incident.

Details of the crash have yet to be provided but troopers confirmed that two people were inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The passenger of the vehicle died at the scene, according to troopers. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

