1 man dead, 1 woman seriously injured in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

ELYRIA, Ohio — One person is dead and another person is in serious condition after a shooting at an apartment complex on Washington Avenue in Elyria on Monday afternoon, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 3 p.m. to the 200 block of Washington Avenue where they found a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old female with gunshot wounds.

Police said the 22-year-old male died at the hospital. The 21-year-old female was later life-flighted to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated there was a "disturbance that happened in the apartment right before the shooting."

An arrest warrant was issued for a 21-year-old man from Elyria wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

The 21-year-old man was later taken into custody in East Cleveland. He was transported to the Lorain County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending his initial court appearance.

