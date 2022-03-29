1 person dead in two-car car on West Ridge Road in Elyria Township, OSHP says

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a two-car crash on West Ridge Road in Elyria Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on West Ridge Road, just north of Dellefield Road.

A state trooper told News 5's overnight news tracker that one person is dead and at least two others were transported.

OSHP reports one dead and 2 or 3 others transported from this crash on West Ridge Road north of Dellefield Road in Elyria Township. Van on its roof in the ditch and a car that had the roof removed by firefighters. Area still closed. pic.twitter.com/Q7E9DDX7ms — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) March 29, 2022

