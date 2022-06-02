10:30 AM: DeWine joins executive at Ford plant in Sheffield for 'major economic announcement'

SHEFFIELD, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be at Ford’s Assembly Plant in Sheffield on Thursday to make a “major economic development announcement" with Ford executives, according to the governor's office.

The announcement will start at 10:30 a.m. at Ford’s Assembly Plant in Sheffield.

News 5 livestream event

DeWine and Husted will be joined by JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef and Ford Motor Company Executives.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.