10 employees fall sick after eating possible 'drugged' brownies at a Westlake hospice center

WESTLAKE, Ohio - At least 10 employees at a Westlake hospice center became ill after eating possibly "drugged" brownies left in a break room, Westlake police confirmed.

On Friday, police were called to the Ames Family Hospice House, 30080 Hospice Way, after employees ate possibly "drugged" brownies that were provided to the staff by another employee.

Police said two employees sought treatment at the hospital for symptoms of dizziness and paranoia.

Investigators learned a housekeeping employee brought a tray of brownies to the facility a day before employees reported feeling sick.

The hospice center released the following statement:

Last week, an improper food item was brought into Ames Family Hospice House, and that incident has now generated media coverage and questions. The safety and wellbeing of our patients and staff is always our top priority. When we learned of this incident, we took all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and visitors. We can confirm that the incident did not in any manner affect patient care, and we are continuing to coordinate with the Westlake Police Department to facilitate its investigation.

The housekeeping employee told other coworkers that she had brought them in for everyone to eat. After receiving reports from employees who felt ill, managers traced the sickness to the food from the employee who said she found the brownies while cleaning a patient's room.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to determine if possible charges will be brought against the now former employee of the hospice center.

The brownies have been submitted to the crime lab for analysis to determine what was exactly in them.