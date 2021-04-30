14-year-old student brings loaded handgun to Lorain School to pay bet with another student

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Thursday after bringing a loaded handgun to Pathways to Success Educational Service Center to pay off a bet she had with another student, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

The 14-year-old female student was arrested Thursday and charged with illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony.

On Wednesday, while having a conversation with two teachers about money, guns and other topics, the 14-year-old girl said she owed a male student money over a bet.

The 14-year-old student told a teacher that the male student no longer wanted money for the bet but instead wanted a handgun.

The next morning on Thursday, a teacher noticed the 14-year-old student was wearing a jacket and carrying a purse, which was unusual behavior for her, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The student had avoided being checked for contraband while entering the school.

The program director went to the student’s classroom and found a loaded handgun in her purse with a 15-round magazine, along with an additional magazine in the holster.

The student admitted to taking the gun, which belonged to her father, and said she brought it to school to impress the male student.

Staff at the school said there was never any indication the student made any threats to harm anyone or herself. The school was not locked down to avoid alerting the student that the staff believed she had a weapon.

The student was transported to the Lorain County Detention Home where she remains awaiting a hearing.

Deputies said the incident is still under investigation in attempts to speak with the male student.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.